Indians Come up Short in 9-7 Loss to Dust Devils

May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City scored in six different innings and tied season highs in hits and runs as they held off the Indians, 9-7, in front of 4,253 fans at Avista Stadium for Jurassic Ballpark & ZOOperstars! Night presented by Washington Department of Veterans Affairs.

TOP PERFORMERS

Indians leadoff hitter Jared Thomas finished 2-for-5 and added his 13th stolen base of the season. The former Texas Longhorn standout continues to rank among the Northwest League's top five in batting (.311), hits (52), runs (35), and total bases (77).

Charlie Condon reached base three times on two walks and a single and sports a 1.207 OPS through his first three games with Spokane this season.

Skyler Messinger picked up three hits - including a pair of doubles - and drove in one for Spokane in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-7), Redband (4-2), OFT (1-3), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (8-8), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 24th vs. Tri-City - 5:09 p.m. (Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Chris Cortez (1-1, 3.35) vs. Spokane RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 1.88)







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.