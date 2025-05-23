Dubious Record Set by C's Thursday

May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - For the first time in franchise history, the Canadians have lost seven consecutive games after a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at PK Park Thursday night.

Leading 3-2 to start the bottom of the eighth, Vancouver coughed up four runs on four hits as the Ems sent all nine men to the plate to lead 6-3.

Down but not out, the C's started the ninth with a Nick Goodwin single, a Carter Cunningham walk and a knock from Gabby Martinez to load the bases. A fielder's choice and missed catch error at third allowed a run to score and kept the bases loaded with nobody out. A strikeout followed, then another run scored on a passed ball that came after a swinging strike three. With the tying run at third and two away, a third consecutive strikeout ended the game and handed the Canadians their seventh loss in a row.

Eugene started the scoring with a solo homer in the third, but top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala continued his white-hot start to the season with a game-tying shot in the top of the fourth. It was his league-best ninth big fly of the year.

The Canadians added another run in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Martinez singled and raced to third on a base hit from Nimmala then scored on a wild pitch, but Eugene used consecutive two-out hits in the seventh to tie the game 2-2.

Vancouver would go up again in the top of the eighth. Nimmala doubled, went to third on a Cutter Coffey single then came in on the second run-scoring wild pitch of the game from Eugene. That was the last time the C's found themselves in front.

MLB Pipeline's #10 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen made his High-A debut and went three innings in which he allowed one run on three hits, walked two, hit two batters and struck out four. Kai Peterson and Yondrei Rojas were the only two Canadians arms to not allow a run in the game.

Nimmala is now 6-for-12 with a double, a triple, two homers, three runs scored, five RBI and two walks in three games played this week.

With the loss, the C's fall to a league-worst 17-25 on the season and will go another week without a six-game series win. They'll need to win three straight games to scratch out a split; that effort starts tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

