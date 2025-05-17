C's, Frogs Washed Away Saturday

May 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Everett AquaSox [SEA] that was set for 1:05 p.m. today. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader, with two seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Fans with paid tickets for a game that has been postponed, suspended, or cancelled due to weather or unplayable field conditions will receive one (1) voucher per ticket that can be redeemed for a ticket in the same seating area (i.e. Outfield Grandstand for Outfield Grandstand) to another game in the 2025 season, based on availability. Fans looking to upgrade from their original seating area to a new seating area must pay the difference in single-game rates (e.g. to upgrade from Outfield Grandstand to Home Plate Grandstand, a $3.00 upgrade fee is owed).

Vouchers can be redeemed by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office, by phoning 604-872-5232, or through your My C's Tickets account any time after the game has officially been postponed, suspended, or cancelled due to weather or unplayable field conditions.







