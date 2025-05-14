Asahi Honoured with Canadians Win

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A complete team effort led the Canadians - playing as the Vancouver Asahi - to a 9-4 win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Tuesday night at The Nat.

Trailing 1-0 after an unearned run scored in the top of the second, the Asahi needed all of three batters in the home half of the inning to take the lead for good. A lead-off walk set the table for a go-ahead two-run shot from Jackson Hornung that made it 2-1 Vancouver.

Another two runs scored in the third. Consecutive walks started the stanza before an Aaron Parker single loaded the bases. Up stepped Cutter Coffey, who singled to left field and brought home a run. Carter Cunningham worked a walk in the next plate appearance to put the Asahi ahead 4-1.

Starter Kevin Miranda (W, 3-3) turned in his best outing of the year. The right-hander went five innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, walked two and K'ed three. Aaron Munson tossed two scoreless frames of relief before a five-run seventh put the game away.

In that inning, the Asahi sent 10 men to the plate and benefitted from four walks - including one with the bases full - and run-scoring hits from Coffey, Je'Von Ward and Arjun Nimmala. When the dust settled, it was 9-2.

Everett used a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the lead to five, but that was the closest they would get as JJ Sanchez got the final four outs to secure the victory.

All nine starters reached base - seven of which got on multiple times - seven had a hit and six drove in a run. Coffey paced the offence with three hits.

With the win, the Canadians are now 16-18 on the year. They go back to work tomorrow night as part of an RBC We Care Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.