Canadians Down AquaSox 9-4 in Series Opener

May 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: Jackson Hornung homered and drove in three runs, and the Vancouver Canadians used a five-run seventh inning to overpower the Everett AquaSox 9-4 on Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Vancouver (16-18) snapped a two-game skid, capitalizing on 13 walks from Everett pitchers, including four in the decisive seventh. Cutter Coffey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Arjun Nimmala doubled and drove in a run for the Canadians.

Everett (14-19) took an early lead in the second when Charlie Pagliarini scored on a throwing error by Vancouver catcher Nic Deschamps during Anthony Donofrio's stolen base.

Vancouver responded in the second when Hornung's two-run homer off Nick Payero (0-2) gave the Canadians a 2-1 lead. They extended it in the third, as Eddie Micheletti Jr. scored on Coffey's single and Nimmala crossed on Carter Cunningham's bases-loaded walk, pushing the score to 4-1.

The Canadians broke the game open in the seventh against Everett relievers Brock Moore and Jesse Wainscott. Aaron Parker scored on Coffey's single, followed by a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Hornung that plated Sean Keys. Je'Von Ward's RBI single, Micheletti Jr.'s sacrifice fly and Nimmala's RBI double, ballooned Vancouver's lead to 9-2.

Everett mounted a late rally in the eighth when Tai Peete hit a two-run homer off Nate Garkow, cutting the deficit to 9-4. Peete finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Donofrio went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

Kevin Miranda (3-3) earned the win for Vancouver, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out three. Payero took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts in three innings.







Northwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

