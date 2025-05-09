AquaSox Fall 7-3 Thursday Night

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox outhit the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday night, Everett fell 7-3 at Funko Field.

Tri-City broke the scoreless knot early into the game, scoring three times in the top of the second inning. Randy De Jesus homered over the right center field wall for his second long ball of the season, and Ben Gobbel knocked an RBI double. Arol Vera scored the inning's final run, crossing home plate when Adrian Placencia reached base on a throwing error.

The AquaSox scored their first pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame to shave the Dust Devils' lead to one run. Josh Caron walked and scored as Anthony Donofrio hit an RBI single, and with the bases loaded, Colt Emerson hit an RBI single to second base.

Right-handed pitcher Ashton Izzi made his home debut, throwing 2.2 innings while allowing three runs. Izzi, the No. 19 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, gave up four hits, struck out three batters, and walked two. Relieving him was lefty Nico Tellache, who threw 4.1 innings of four-run baseball while allowing five hits. He also struck out a career-high five batters and walked only one.

The Dust Devils added their fourth run in the top of the fifth. With loaded bases, De Jesus hit an RBI groundout, collecting his second RBI of the evening. Tri-City continued scoring in the top of the sixth inning, plating three more runs to take a 7-2 advantage.

Everett threatened during the bottom of the seventh as Tai Peete walked and Luis Suisbel hit a line drive single to right field. However, Tri-City escaped the jam, preventing the Frogs from scoring. The AquaSox again got two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth and Emerson delivered on the opportunity, collecting his second RBI single of the game.

Trailing 7-3 entering the final inning, Suisbel hit a leadoff single, but Everett went down scoreless on their final three outs as the Dust Devils secured their 7-3 victory. Suisbel's hit was his third of the game, raising his batting average to .272.

LOOKING AHEAD: Jump for joy! Tomorrow is an afternoon edition of Funko Friday! First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Come join us at the ballpark for the third Funko Friday of the year featuring a blue AquaSox T-shirt giveaway for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park! Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.