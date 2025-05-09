Dust Devils Bounce Back, Beat AquaSox

EVERETT - Shaking off Wednesday's extra-inning heartbreaker the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-14) grabbed the lead early Thursday night and never let it go, taking a 7-3 win over the Everett AquaSox (12-18) at Funko Field and retaking the series lead at two games to one.

RF Randy De Jesus had a big night at the plate, starting off with a long home run to right-center off of Everett starter Ashton Izzi (0-1) that gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. The Dust Devils added two more in the frame, one on an RBI double by DH Ben Gobbel and another on a fielder's choice off the bat of 2B Adrian Placencia. The AquaSox responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 2nd, but starter Ryan Costeiu stranded the bases loaded to preserve a one-run lead. The Tri-City returnee went three innings in his 2025 debut for the club, striking out four and handing the torch to Logan Britt (2-0).

Britt picked up where he left off last Friday, collecting a second straight win by throwing four scoreless innings and also striking out four. A De Jesus RBI groundout in the 5th pushed the Dust Devils lead to 4-2, and the visitors put up three more runs in the 6th via an RBI single by Placencia and a two-run double to left by SS Capri Ortiz. Everett made one more late push, but Bellevue, Washington native A.J. Block came in and again shut down any hopes of a home comeback, getting the last four outs for his MiLB-leading eighth save.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City's record when scoring first improved to 8-3 with the win, the second-best mark in the Northwest League in that category. The win also moved Pasco, Kennewick and Richland's team into a solo second place position in the NWL First Half race, two games behind the Hillsboro Hops.

-3B Arol Vera contributed at the plate for the second straight night, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. The switch-hitting infielder has gone 5-for-8 in his two games in Everett this week, bringing some added punch to the bottom of the order.

-Randy De Jesus (2-4, HR, RBI groundout), Ben Gobbel (2-3, RBI 2B, SAC) and Adrian Placencia (2-5, RBI 1B, R) assembled multi-hit games for the Dust Devils, part of a ten-hit attack. The AquaSox, meanwhile, had 11 hits, all of which were singles.

STARTING THE WEEKEND EARLY

Tri-City and Everett play an early afternoon ballgame Friday, slated for 1:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Austin Gordon (2-1, 5.61 ERA) ascends the mound for the Dust Devils, facing off against AquaSox right-hander Ryan Hawks (3-2, 5.48 ERA).

Broadcast coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

Following the series, Tri-City returns home to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

