A Memorable May - Homestand Preview

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Tuesday, May 13th - Sunday, May 18th

May is in full swing in the Tri-Cities, and your Dust Devils have plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the month with friends. Mental Health Awareness Night, "Love at 425" (it's all about pizza!), School Night, a Family Feast, Fireworks, and a Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic! Keep reading and get your tickets now as the Dust Devils take on the Hillsboro Hops!

Tuesday, May 13th

6:30 pm

Mental Health Awareness Night

presented by Coordinated Care

Come for a positive night at the ballpark and learn more about resources in our community that promote improved mental health. It's also Coca-Cola Tuesday with $2.50 21 oz. soft drinks all game long!

Wednesday, May 14th

6:30 pm

"Love at 425"

presented by Papa Murphy's

Who loves pizza? We know you do. We're celebrating all things pizza pie with our friends from Papa Murphy's. They'll have goodies to giveaway and maybe even some free samples. Don't miss it!

Thursday, May 15th

6:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday

Join us for another Thirsty Thursday at Gesa Stadium! We will be offering specially priced beer and soda options all game long. Quench your thirst with the Dust Devils!

Friday, May 16th

6:30 pm

School Night

presented by Pahlisch Homes

+ Family Feast

School is almost out for summer, but there's still time to catch a ballgame with your buddies! Groups from many schools in our region will be in attendance.

It's also a Family Feast Night, with $2.50 select food items & 21 oz. Coca-Cola soft drinks!

Saturday, May 17th

Ã¯Â»Â¿6:30 pm

Postgame Fireworks

The weekend continues with an awesome Fireworks Show immediately following Saturday's game! Come cheer on your Dust Devils as they take on Hillsboro and stick around for the fireworks.

Sunday, May 18th

1:30 pm

Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic

presented by Dutch Bros.

Don't miss the first of two Youth Clinics, facilitated by Dust Devils players & coaches! Now's your chance to learn skills form real life professional baseball players! Then stay for a fun afternoon matinee ballgame.

Gates open one hour before first pitch: Tuesday-Saturday at 5:30 pm, and Sunday at 12:30 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the OFFICIAL SITE - www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.