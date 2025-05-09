A Memorable May - Homestand Preview
May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
Tuesday, May 13th - Sunday, May 18th
May is in full swing in the Tri-Cities, and your Dust Devils have plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the month with friends. Mental Health Awareness Night, "Love at 425" (it's all about pizza!), School Night, a Family Feast, Fireworks, and a Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic! Keep reading and get your tickets now as the Dust Devils take on the Hillsboro Hops!
Tuesday, May 13th
6:30 pm
Mental Health Awareness Night
presented by Coordinated Care
Come for a positive night at the ballpark and learn more about resources in our community that promote improved mental health. It's also Coca-Cola Tuesday with $2.50 21 oz. soft drinks all game long!
Wednesday, May 14th
6:30 pm
"Love at 425"
presented by Papa Murphy's
Who loves pizza? We know you do. We're celebrating all things pizza pie with our friends from Papa Murphy's. They'll have goodies to giveaway and maybe even some free samples. Don't miss it!
Thursday, May 15th
6:30 pm
Thirsty Thursday
Join us for another Thirsty Thursday at Gesa Stadium! We will be offering specially priced beer and soda options all game long. Quench your thirst with the Dust Devils!
Friday, May 16th
6:30 pm
School Night
presented by Pahlisch Homes
+ Family Feast
School is almost out for summer, but there's still time to catch a ballgame with your buddies! Groups from many schools in our region will be in attendance.
It's also a Family Feast Night, with $2.50 select food items & 21 oz. Coca-Cola soft drinks!
Saturday, May 17th
Ã¯Â»Â¿6:30 pm
Postgame Fireworks
The weekend continues with an awesome Fireworks Show immediately following Saturday's game! Come cheer on your Dust Devils as they take on Hillsboro and stick around for the fireworks.
Sunday, May 18th
1:30 pm
Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic
presented by Dutch Bros.
Don't miss the first of two Youth Clinics, facilitated by Dust Devils players & coaches! Now's your chance to learn skills form real life professional baseball players! Then stay for a fun afternoon matinee ballgame.
Gates open one hour before first pitch: Tuesday-Saturday at 5:30 pm, and Sunday at 12:30 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the OFFICIAL SITE - www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!
Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Bats Come Alive as C's Wallop Indians 10-1 - Vancouver Canadians
- Indians Fall Flat in 10-1 Loss to Canadians - Spokane Indians
- Hops Score 5 Unanswered to Take Game 4 - Eugene Emeralds
- Frogs Leap On, over Dust Devils - Tri-City Dust Devils
- 18 Hits, Grand Slam Power AquaSox To 16-2 Win - Everett AquaSox
- A Memorable May - Homestand Preview - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Dust Devils Bounce Back, Beat AquaSox - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Fall 7-3 Thursday Night - Everett AquaSox
- C's Back in Win Column After Decisive 5-1 Victory - Vancouver Canadians
- Prosecky Spins a Gem, But Indians Fall 5-1 - Spokane Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.