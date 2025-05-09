Hops Score 5 Unanswered to Take Game 4

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 5-4. The Hops have now won 3 straight against the Ems and lead the series 3-1.

Eugene jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a 410 ft home run to left field. It was Zane's first home run in his professional career. With 2 outs Bo Davidson doubled and was able to come home to score after Jonah Cox hit a ground ball at the shortstop who airmailed it over the 1st baseman's head.

In the top of the 3rd inning Quinn McDaniel hit a ball in the left center field gap and was able to get into 3rd base for his first triple of the year. Scott Bandura hit a slow rolling ground ball on the right side of the infield and was able to get into first base. McDaniel scored on the play which gave Bandura his 5th RBI in just 4 games this week. After 3 innings the Ems held a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the 6th inning the Emeralds loaded up the bases with only 1 out. Charlie Szykowny hit a sac-fly RBI to score Cole Foster on the play as Eugene held a 4-0 lead after the top of the 6th inning.

Disaster struck the Emeralds in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Hops sent 8 batters to the plate and tied up the game with a 4 run inning. Eugene had a chance to escape the frame with only giving up 2 runs but gave up a pair of 2-out base hits to tie up the game at 4-4.

It was a scoreless 7th inning for the two teams. In the bottom of the 8th Angel Ortiz hit a solo home run to lead off the inning to give Hillsboro a 5-4 lead. Nick Herold was able to hold the rest of the way and keep it as a 1 run game heading to the 9th.

The first two batters of the top of the 9th were retired but Zane Zielinski reached via walk and Onil Perez kept the inning alive with a single. Jack Payton came into the game as a pinch hitter but wasn't able to keep the game alive as the Emeralds fell by a final score of 5-4.

The Emeralds now turn their attention to the weekend as they get ready for the 5th game of the series tomorrow evening with first pitch set for 4:05 PM. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for Eugene.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.