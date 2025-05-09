Frogs Leap On, over Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

EVERETT - A Friday afternoon trip to the ballpark went awry for the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-15), with the Everett AquaSox (13-18) scoring early and often in a 16-2 defeat of the sons of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland at Funko Field that evened the series at two games apiece.

Tri-City's opening run of the game came on a solo home run to lead off the 3rd inning by SS Arol Vera, who continued a hot start to the six-game set by going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Vera has hit .636 (7-for-11) in three games this week in Everett with two home runs and two doubles. A second run found its way home after CF Anthony Scull doubled in the 8th inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch. DH Rio Foster then sent a fly ball deep enough to left to give Scull, who went 3-for-4 on the afternoon, enough time to score and bring the Dust Devils a run closer. The AquaSox ruled the day, though, hitting three home runs and scoring 12 runs between the 1st and 3rd innings to cruise to a win.

Starter Austin Gordon (2-2) got the loss, going 2.2 innings and striking out three but giving up ten runs on seven hits. Catcher Peter Burns took to the mound in the 8th inning, almost pitching a scoreless frame and helping to save the bullpen for the remainder of the weekend.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City fell to 4-5 in day games in 2025 with the loss, holding a 12-10 record in games played under the lights. The final two games of the series will be split between the night (Saturday) and a late afternoon day game (Sunday).

-The 16 runs given up constitute the most allowed by the Dust Devils in a game this season. The previous mark was 12 in a series-opening loss to Hillsboro April 22nd.

-Peter Burns became the first position player to take the mound for Tri-City since infielder Andy Blake headed to the mound in the 9th inning of a June 4, 2024 contest between the Dust Devils and Eugene. Blake got one out, sprinting off the mound to catch a pop up in front of the visitors' dugout.

NO STYLE POINTS IN BASEBALL

Tri-City and Everett lock horns in game five of their six-game series at a more usual 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Jorge Marcheco (3-1, 2.08 ERA), the reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week, takes the mound for the Dust Devils. Switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-2, 6.04 ERA) will counter for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Following the weekend's games Tri-City returns home to host the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13th at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Coordinated Care as well as another Coca-Cola Tuesday.

For tickets to the upcoming Hillsboro homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

