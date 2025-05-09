Prosecky Spins a Gem, But Indians Fall 5-1

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Michael Prosecky allowed just two runs over a season-high six innings but Spokane's offense went cold as the Indians fell to the Canadians, 5-1, in front of 1,972 fans at Avista Stadium for Cafecitos de Spokane Night presented by by Longhorn BBQ & KXLY 4 News Now.

TOP PERFORMERS

Prosecky has been Spokane's most consistent starter through the season's first month and that continued tonight against Vancouver. The southpaw held the C's to two runs on four hits while striking out seven against just one walk to keep his ERA at an even 3.00. Prosecky is tied for second in the Northwest League with 37 K's while also ranking among the circuit's top five in ERA, average against, innings, and WHIP among qualified pitchers.

Jared Thomas, Aidan Longwell, Skyler Messinger, and Jesus Bugarin each had a base hit in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (5-6), Redband (3-2), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 9th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Grant Rogers (2-0, 1.80) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-1, 5.87)

Promotion - Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game: Help us as we honor all active-duty service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. Make sure to stick around after the game for a Friday night firework show!







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.