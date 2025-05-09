Indians Fall Flat in 10-1 Loss to Canadians
May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
A six-run seventh inning from the C's turned a close game into a rout as the visitors thumped the Indians, 10-1, in front of 4,291 fans at Avista Stadium for Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.
TOP PERFORMERS
Braylen Wimmer and Jean Perez each had two hits while EJ Andrews Jr. reached base twice and scored Spokane's lone run in the loss.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (5-6), Redband (3-2), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, May 10th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Vancouver RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-0, 3.38) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (2-2, 5.93)
Promotion - Rosauers Family Feast & Fireworks Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU: Empty the house and load up the car, it's the second Rosauers Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Be sure to stick around after the game for another fireworks night at Avista Stadium.
