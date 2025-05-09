Indians Fall Flat in 10-1 Loss to Canadians

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

A six-run seventh inning from the C's turned a close game into a rout as the visitors thumped the Indians, 10-1, in front of 4,291 fans at Avista Stadium for Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Braylen Wimmer and Jean Perez each had two hits while EJ Andrews Jr. reached base twice and scored Spokane's lone run in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (5-6), Redband (3-2), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)

