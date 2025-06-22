AquaSox Strike Back in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win

June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Lebarron Johnson Jr. turned in a masterful performance on the mound but the Indians stumbled in extra innings as they fell to the AquaSox, 3-2, in front of 5,914 fans at Avista Stadium for Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas last season, Johnson turned in his best performance at the High-A level since joining Spokane at the end of May. The right-hander held a potent Everett offense to just one run on three hits while striking out six in as many innings to lower his ERA with the Indians to 3.96.

Jared Thomas led the way offensively for Spokane once again, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and a run scored. The 21-year-old Texan continues to top the Northwest League in batting (.326), hits (86), and runs (57) while also ranking among the circuit's top five in RBI (40), OBP (.426), OPS (.918), total bases (130), and stolen bases (19).

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-10), Redband (4-4), Operation Fly Together (2-4), Cafecitos (1-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (11-17), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 22nd vs. Everett - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Everett RHP Teddy McGraw (0-0, 2.25) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (5-5, 3.63)

Promotion - Native Culture Day Game presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians: Join us to celebrate our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians as we welcome all tribes in the region and highlight Native Culture in the Inland Northwest! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!







