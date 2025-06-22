Dust Devils Rout Hops Thanks to 14 Unanswered Runs

Pasco, WA - The Tri-City Dust Devils were the worst hitting team in the Northwest League in basically every possible statistical category entering game five of the series, but you would never know based on their offensive rout on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. The Dust Devils poured on 14 runs on 14 hits, powered by two three-run home runs that quickly dissolved what was once a 5-0 Hillsboro lead. After the 14-5 Tri-City win, the Hops will look to avoid a six-game sweep on Sunday.

After falling behind 4-0 yesterday, the Hops flipped the script by taking an early 5-0 lead on Saturday. An RBI single by Cristofer Torin got the scoring started in the first and a sacrifice fly by Kenny Castillo added another in the second to make it 2-0. Hillsboro added to the lead in the third on an RBI single by Druw Jones and a two-RBI double by Anderdson Rojas that made it 5-0.

Yordin Chalas got out of trouble in the first inning when Tri-City had runners on first and third with just one out and then worked around a walk in the second inning to keep the Hops' lead at 5-0. Tri-City had batters reach base on a walk and single in the third, bringing up one of the leagues best hitters, Ryan Nicholson. Nicholson hammered a three-run homer to right field, his 11th of the season to bring the deficit to just two.

Chalas exited and gave way to Ricardo Yan who gave up three runs in the fifth. Three walks, a hit-by-pitch and bases clearing triple by Capri Ortiz led to a big inning for the Dust Devils. They scored five runs in the frame to take an 8-5 lead, but that wouldn't be their biggest inning of the game.

The Diamondbacks' #2 prospect, Slade Caldwell hit a one-out triple in the sixth, his first triple as a Hop, but got stranded on base to end the inning.

The Dust Devils added a six-spot in the seventh inning to put the game away. Six hits in the inning combined against Joangel Gonzalez and Liam Norris made it 14 unanswered runs after trailing 5-0. Caleb Pendelton was pinch hitting in the seventh inning for Matt Coutney and in his first at-bat of the season, Pendelton hit a three-run home run.

The Hops had to use a position player, Jean Walters to pitch in the eighth and he threw a one-two-three inning, including striking out two straight batters looking. Walters was the only Hillsboro pitcher to not allow a run.

Ryan Nicholson had three hits, including three runs scored, three RBI and a three-run homer for Tri-City.

The Dust Devils will look for a rare six-game sweep tomorrow night at 7:05. First pitch is at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







