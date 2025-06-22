Stephen and Co. Lead C's to Shutout Win

June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - MLB Pipeline's #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen and a trio of relievers led the Canadians to their league-best seventh shutout win Sunday afternoon, a 4-0 victory over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] to secure a rain-shorted series win three games to two.

Stephen (W, 4-0) turned in yet another masterful outing. The right-hander went six complete, allowed no runs on three hits - all singles, two of which didn't leave the infield - with one walk and three strikeouts. It was his third quality start over his last four turns in the rotation.

Kai Peterson, newcomer Colby Martin and Yondrei Rojas each worked perfect innings of relief following Stephen's departure to lock down the win.

The C's started the scoring in the first. Victor Arias led off with a single, raced to third on a bloop double from Cutter Coffey and scored on a groundout off the bat of Sean Keys.

Vancouver added two more in the second when Je'Von Ward led off with a solo shot, which was followed by a Nick Goodwin double. Back-to-back outs came next, but Arias cashed in with his second single in as many at bats to score Goodwin and make it 3-0 Canadians.

Keys added another RBI to his tally with a solo shot to centre in the fourth for his team-best 46th RBI of the season.

With the win, the C's are now 1-1 in the second half and 38-30 on the year. They have won four consecutive series for the first time since midseason 2023, when they won five straight series en route to a league championship.

After an off day tomorrow, the C's are back at The Nat for nine home games in 10 days. They welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Tuesday through Sunday before the Everett AquaSox [SEA] come to town July 1-3.







