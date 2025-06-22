Suisbel Belts Two Homers in Extra-Innings Sox Win

June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday night at Avista Stadium as infielder Luis Suisbel demolished two home runs.

The Indians struck first during the game's first frame, scoring four batters into the game. Jared Thomas hit a leadoff single, and Charlie Condon reached on an error to advance each runner into scoring position. Braylen Wimmer capitalized on the opportunity, grounding out to the pitcher's mound to allow Thomas to cross home plate.

Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje painted the strike zone throughout his outing, racking up six strikeouts across four innings pitched. He allowed only three base hits and walked a career-best zero batters while lowering his earned run average to 4.28.

Suisbel put the AquaSox on the board in the top of the fifth, smashing a solo home run to right field to knot the game 1-1. However, Everett failed to score across their next three innings of work as the game became a pitcher's duel.

Spokane achieved a narrow lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, sneaking ahead by one run. After Skyler Messinger singled and advanced to second base on Jean Perez's groundout, Thomas knocked an RBI single to right field, breaking the tie late in the game.

Everett attempted a rally in the top of the eighth inning, but their efforts were to no avail. Carson Jones and Charlie Pagliarini drew walks to put pressure on the base paths with one out, but Spokane pitcher Austin Becker escaped the jam by striking out two AquaSox batters to end the inning.

With the AquaSox down to their final two outs, Suisbel again took charge of the scoring efforts by crushing his second home run of the night to right field, tying the game 2-2. The second homer was Suisbel's 12th of the year and it raised his season RBI total to 38.

Keeping the Indians hitters at-bay from the mound was right-hander Evan Truitt, who threw five innings of one-run baseball. Truitt allowed three hits while striking out three and walking none. Supporting Truitt defensively was Suisbel, who made a charging, barehanded play at shortstop to record the final out of the ninth inning to end the game to extra frames.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the 10th inning, the AquaSox sprinted their way to a 3-2 lead. Indians pitcher Hunter Mann sailed a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing Josh Caron to hustle home from third base to score the game's difference-making run.

Securing the final three outs of the night for Everett was right-hander Charlie Beilenson. The 25-year-old Duke alumni struck out two batters and induced a flyout to left field, locking down the Frogs' first victory of the Northwest League's second half.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox face off with the Spokane Indians for the final game of the six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Avista Stadium, and right-hander Teddy McGraw is the projected starting pitcher for Everett. After the conclusion of the Spokane series, the Frogs return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 24, for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. Make sure to get your tickets now as our awesome promotions include a Funko Friday bucket hat giveaway, Pink at the Park, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.