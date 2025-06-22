Emeralds Shut out against C's
June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds suffered a shutout defeat to the Canadians by a final score of 4-0. Eugene is now 1-1 in the 2nd half and trail in this series 3-2. The final game will be made up as a double-header the next time the Emeralds are in Vancouver in late July.
Vancouver jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Victor Arias led off the game with a single and got into 3rd base after Cutter Coffey doubled. Sean Keys hit him home on a groundout for the 1st run of the game. In the 2nd inning, Je'Von Ward led off the inning with his 3rd home run of the year and Nick Goodwin hit a double right after. Arias picked up a single to extend their lead to 3. In the 3rd inning Sean Keys blasted a solo home run to give Vancouver the 4-0 lead.
That proved to be enough as the Canadians shutout the Emeralds by the final score of 4-0. The Emeralds were limited to just 3 hits and 1 walk. Guillermo Williamson tallied 2 hits and Quinn McDaniel picked up the other hit. Drew Cavanaugh was the 1 Emeralds batter to reach via walk.
Shane Rademacher was great tonight. He took over in the 5th inning and allowed just 2 hits while not surrendering a run. He issued 2 walks and struck out 2 in just his 2nd appearance out of the bullpen.
The Emeralds will have tomorrow off before heading up to Everett to take on the AquaSox for a 6-game series at Funko Field. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 PM.
