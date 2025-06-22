Indians Hop Past AquaSox, 10-2, in Series Finale
June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Stu Flesland III tossed three hitless innings in a spot start and Spokane got two-run doubles from Andy Perez, Cole Messina, and Aidan Longwell as they topped the AquaSox, 10-2, in front of 3,431 fans at Avista Stadium for the Native Culture Day Game presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians. The Indians improved to 2-1 in the second half (31-38 overall) with the win.
TOP PERFORMERS
Flesland found out just an hour before the game that he was going to start after Michael Prosecky was scratched with a migraine. The Spokane native was unfazed by the late change, striking out two and not allowing a walk or hit over three frames against a potent Everett offense.
Longwell, Perez, and Messina all finished with two hits and two RBI while Braylen Wimmer reached base twice, scored two runs, drove in a pair, and stole in 23rd base of the season.
Alan Perdomo, Bryson Hammer, and Davis Palermo combined for four scoreless innings of relief in the win.
