Lazaro Montes Crushes 18th Homer

June 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 10-2 at Avista Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the six-game series out east.

The game began as a pitching duel as Spokane's Stu Flesland III and Everett's Teddy McGraw each worked three scoreless innings from the mound. McGraw, making his second High-A appearance, was quite sharp, striking out three batters swinging while walking none. Additionally, the 23-year-old Wake Forest alumni allowed only three base hits - all of which were singles.

Spokane broke the draw in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Skyler Messinger hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Braylen Wimmer to set Spokane ahead 1-0.

Providing the AquaSox a 2-1 advantage in the top of the sixth inning was none other than Lazaro Montes, who demolished a two-run home run to right center field. Montes, the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, raised his home run total to 18 with the blast. Additionally, it was his fourth long ball in five games played during this six-game series against Spokane.

The Indians tied the game 2-2 in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Tevin Tucker. After Andy Perez walked and Messinger singled, Tucker knocked an RBI single to right field to even the scoreboard.

Spokane brought a scoring outburst to the batter's box in the bottom of the seventh, jumping ahead by four runs. With the bases loaded, Perez hit a two-run double to center field, and one batter later, Cole Messina added a two-run double of his own to set the Indians out front 6-2.

Aidan Longwell continued Spokane's scoring efforts in the bottom of the eighth inning, hitting a two-run double with the bases loaded to extend the Indians' lead 8-2. The scoring would not stop there, though, as Wimmer knocked a two-run single back up the middle to raise Spokane's run total into the double-digits.

The AquaSox offense went down scoreless across the game's final three innings, providing Spokane a 10-2 victory to end the series. Everett threatened in the top of the ninth as Montes walked and Freuddy batista singled with no outs, but the efforts were to no avail. Despite the loss, the AquaSox will still return home to Funko Field with a series victory in hand, having won four games during the six-game set.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 24, for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and ticket specials include our Military Pride offer! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game). Make sure to get your tickets for the series now as our awesome promotions include a Funko Friday bucket hat giveaway, Pink at the Park, and Sunday Fun Day!







Northwest League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.