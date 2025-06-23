Colt Emerson Earns NWL Player of the Week Honors

June 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WASHINGTON: Colt Emerson, the Mariners number one ranked prospect, picked up another honor today as he was named the Northwest League Player Of The Week. In addition to making several outstanding defensive plays, he slashed .529/.600/1.112 this week with a 1.72 OPS, helping the AquaSox clinch the first half NWL Championship.

Emerson homered two twice and drove in four runs in the series against Spokane. Additionally, he collected hit first four hit game as a professional (June 18).

Emerson was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the first round, with the 22nd overall selection, of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

2025 NWL WEEKLY HONORS

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (March 31 - April 16)

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (April 28 - May 4)

Jurrangelo Cijntje - Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18)

Ryan Hawks - Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

Michael Arroyo - Player of the Week June 9-15)

Colt Emerson - Player of the Week (June 16-22)

