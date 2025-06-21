AquaSox Collected Seven Hits in the Loss

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 5-3 in walk-off fashion on Friday night at Avista Stadium as Jared Thomas blasted a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Spokane struck first, jumping ahead 1-0 during the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Braylen Wimmer knocked his 19th double of the season, allowing Andy Perez to single him home. Perez's RBI single raised his season RBI total to 29.

The Indians continued their scoring efforts the next inning, extending their lead by one run. Skyler Messinger hit a leadoff double and Caleb Hobson walked, creating a scoring threat, and Thomas capitalized on the opportunity, hitting an RBI single to center field.

Everett put pressure on the basepaths during the top of the fifth inning, placing two runners on base with one out after Tai Peete and Anthony Donofrio each singled. Tying the game was Charlie Pagliarini, who delivered a two-run single to left field with two outs.

AquaSox right-hander Ryan Hawks exited after throwing four innings of two-run baseball. The University of Louisville alumni allowed seven hits, walking two and striking out three in what was his 12th start this season. Relieving Hawks was righty Jordan Jackson, who threw two perfect innings and struck out a trio of batters.

The Frogs took their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh inning. Donofrio doubled with one out to place a runner in scoring position, and two batters later, Brandon Eike doubled Donofrio home by slicing a ball down the third base line to break the tie. However, the lead did not last long as Spokane knotted the game 3-3 courtesy of Wimmer hitting into an RBI groundout during the bottom half of the frame.

Spokane surged ahead for good in the bottom of the ninth inning, walking off the game. After Caleb Hobson walked, Thomas drilled a two-run home run into the night sky above the right field wall to win the game. Thomas' home run was his 10th of the year.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox face off with the Spokane Indians for game five of the six-game set on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Evan Truitt is the projected starting pitcher for Everett. After the conclusion of the Spokane series, the Frogs return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 24, for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. Make sure to get your tickets now as our awesome promotions include a Funko Friday bucket hat giveaway, Pink at the Park, and Sunday Fun Day!







