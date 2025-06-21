C's, Ems Rained out in Eugene

June 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Eugene Emeralds [SF] that was set for 5:20 p.m. tonight. The game will be made up at a later date, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Vancouver and Eugene will wrap up their series at PK Park tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. before the C's return to The Nat next week to play nine home games in 10 days.







