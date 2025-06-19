Winning Streak Ends at 11 with Lopsided Loss

June 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians lost their first game in two weeks and just their third in the last 22 games, an 8-1 defeat at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds [SF] that ended Vancouver's franchise-record 11-game winning streak Wednesday night.

It wasn't their night from the opening inning. Eugene scratched across the first run of the game with a two-out single, a wild pitch and another base hit to go in front for the rest of the way. The Ems then used three consecutive two-out hits in the second to score another run and lead 2-0.

The Giants affiliate continued their incessant attack with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth for a 4-0 advantage then put up a three-spot in the seventh before the C's spoiled their shutout bid with their lone run in the eighth. Victor Arias doubled with one out then raced home on Cutter Coffey's third base hit of the night to make it 7-1.

Eugene got that run back in their half of the eighth and cruised to an 8-1 win.

Vancouver managed eight hits in the game - seven of which were singles - and put just four runners in scoring position. Coffey's three knocks make him 7-for-10 in the first two games of the series to raise his batting average to a season-high .284.

With the loss and Everett's [SEA] win at Spokane tonight, the C's are tied with the AquaSox for first place in the Northwest League first half standings. Because the 'Sox own the tiebreaker, the Canadians need to win tomorrow and hope the Indians [COL] end their eight-game losing streak by beating Everett.

Chris McElvain takes the ball Thursday for game three of the series opposite #19 Giants prospect Josh Bostick. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







