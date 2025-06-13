C's Wallop Spokane, Win Eighth Straight

June 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians won their eighth consecutive game Friday afternoon, a 15-0 drubbing of the Spokane Indians [COL] in front of over 5,000 fans at The Nat.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, the C's took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third. Jackson Hornung doubled, Je'Von Ward walked and Nick Goodwin singled to load the bases before Victor Arias blooped a go-ahead hit to left. Another run scored on a balk to make it 2-0.

Starter Chris McElvain was excellent in four complete, limiting the Indians to three singles with no walks and three strikeouts. Vancouver put the game away once he wrapped up the top of the fourth, plating six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the frame to go up 8-0. Ward, Arias, Cutter Coffey and Sean Keys all had run-scoring hits in the inning.

Reliever Aaron Munson (W, 2-2) retired six consecutive batters before the Canadians added five scores in the bottom of the sixth. This time they needed only two hits to do so; Spokane issued five walks in the frame.

With Vancouver in front 13-0 at the stretch, the final two runs of the afternoon scored in the bottom of the seventh. Consecutive RBI singles from Aaron Parker and Eddie Micheletti completed the offence's output for the day.

Munson went three perfect innings of relief then Jonathan Todd got the final six outs to preserve Vancouver's league-best sixth shutout win.

All nine starters had a hit, scored a run and reached base multiple times, eight drove in a run and six had multiple hits. Arias paced the lineup with three hits while Arjun Nimmala and Ward reached base four times apiece.

With the win, the C's improve to 33-28 on the year and will remain in sole possession of first place in the Northwest League by at least one game. Five games remain in the first half.

Vancouver has a chance to match a franchise record with their ninth straight win tomorrow afternoon. #10 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez goes up against Spokane lefty Konner Eaton. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







