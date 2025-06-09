Nick Goodwin Named NWL Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians infielder Nick Goodwin as the Northwest League Player of the Week for June 2-8 after he went 9-for-21 (.429) with five homers, five runs scored, 12 RBI, 24 total bases and a walk in five games played. He is the fourth C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias and Adrian Pinto. It's the first time he has been honoured with a weekly distinction since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2023 after starring at Kansas State.

Goodwin began the week with one of his best games as a pro on June 3 in Pasco. That night, he spoiled Tri-City's shutout bid with his first homer of the series in the fifth, singled in the eighth then came up again in the ninth with two on, two outs and the C's trailing 2-1. Already the author of multiple big moments in his Canadians career - including a towering blast to ice the clinching game of the 2023 NWLCS - Goodwin uncorked a go-ahead three-run shot off the league's top closer to put Vancouver ahead 4-2, the eventual final score. His nine total bases and two homers in the game are new career highs.

The Overland Park, KS native went hitless the next night but went right back to work after he returned to the lineup on June 6. Batting ninth, Goodwin singled home two runs in the second inning to put the C's in front for good as part of a 10-1 win. He also hit the second of back-to-back homers in a four-run seventh.

He would contribute to consecutive homers again on Saturday night, this time launching the first of two to start the ninth for some much-needed insurance in a game the Canadians hung on to win 7-4 to secure the series. Goodwin then finished up the weekend with another multi-hit effort Sunday afternoon, highlighted by a grand slam as part of a seven-run seventh in Vancouver's 11-6 win. It was his first professional homer with the bases loaded.

Goodwin's monster week at the plate provided multiple additions to the franchise record book. It's the first time a C's hitter has hit five home runs in a series, and he was responsible for over a third of the franchise-record 14 homers the Canadians hit over six games. Since the calendar turned to June, he's slashing .423/.444/1.115 with a 1.559 OPS, six home runs, 15 RBI and 29 total bases in 26 at bats while raising his season average 42 points to .258.

Goodwin and the Canadians welcome the Spokane Indians [COL] to The Nat tomorrow night for a six-game series June 10-15 that could decide who wins the first half in the Northwest League. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.