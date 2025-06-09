AquaSox Shut out in Series Finale

June 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox offense failed to find a spark at PK Park on Sunday afternoon, falling 8-0 to the Eugene Emeralds in the six-game series finale.

The Emeralds powered ahead in the bottom of the second inning, gaining an early 4-0 lead. After James Tibbs III hit a leadoff double, Onil Perez hit a two-run home run to break the scoreless draw. Dayson Croes singled, allowing Jack Payton to hit Eugene's second two-run long ball of the frame.

Eugene continued their scoring efforts in the bottom of the fifth, adding three more runs to their total. Croes doubled with one out, and Payton knocked an RBI double. Scott Bandura hit an RBI single with two outs, and Jonah Cox concluded the inning's scoring by hitting an RBI double of his own.

Leading 7-0, the Emeralds added another run one inning later. Tibbs III drew a leadoff walk and Justin Wishkoski singled, placing runners on the corners. Perez delivered on the opportunity, hitting an RBI single to extend Eugene's lead 8-0.

Everett concluded the game with four base hits - two from Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson and one each from outfielders Anthony Donofrio and Carson Jones. One of Emerson's hits went for extra bases, raising his double total this season to five. The AquaSox also drew five walks.

From the mound, University of Oregon alumni Brock Moore threw one shutout inning, allowing no hits or walks while striking out one at his former collegiate ballpark. Charlie Beielenson also struck out two batters in two innings of work.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home Tuesday to face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tuesday night will feature a doubleheader as the AquaSox will conclude a postponed game from May 11 while playing a seven-inning game afterwards. 5:05 is when game one begins. Additionally, it will be the first Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park of the season! Bring your furry friends and don't miss out on the action!







