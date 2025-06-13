Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

June 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







It's Funko Friday Tonight!

Friday, June 13 - 7:05 P.M. First Pitch

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us at the ballpark for the fifth Funko Friday of the year featuring a canvas AquaSox tote bag for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 14 - 7:05 P.M. First Pitch

HARRY POTTER NIGHT: Calling all wizards! We are hosting our first ever Harry Potter Night! Join us as the Frogs will don special Gryffindor™-themed jerseys.

JERSEY AUCTION: Do you want your own Gryffindor™ AquaSox jersey? Now is your chance! Bidding on the online auction will end on Sunday evening.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball. After the game, if your ball lands in a target, you could win a prize courtesy of Dick's Drive-In.

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Diedrich Espresso!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, June 15 - 4:05 First Pitch

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30. Bring your pen and your items to get signed.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

TRUCKER HAT GIVEAWAY: Who doesn't love free AquaSox swag? Make sure to pack the park early as the first 1,000 fans will take home their very own AquaSox trucker hat thanks to our friends at IBEW/NECA.

SEAFAIR CLOWNS APPEARANCE: As the Seafair festival's year-round ambassadors, the Seafair Clowns entertain thousands of people at neighborhood parades and festivals. This year they are bringing their act to Everett! Additionally, they will be giving away buttons!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases! Your kids can fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field at the first base dugout and leave by the third base dugout.

FATHER'S DAY POST GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD: Make sure to bring your glove to the ballpark as we are playing catch on the field after Kids Run the Bases! Enjoy a toss on the glorious Funko Field diamond with those who mean the most to you courtesy of Hempler's Foods.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







