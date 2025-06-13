Ems Shutout Hops as Eugene Wins 4th Straight

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 1-0. It was the Emeralds 5th shutout victory of the year and the 7th time the Hops have suffered a shutout defeat. Eugene has now won the first 3 games of the series against the Hops and their last 4 overall. Eugene is now 31-29 on the season and will be at worst 1 game out of playoff spot pending results in the Northwest League with only 6 games left in the 1st half.

Eugene jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. On the first pitch of the game Scott Bandura laid down a beautiful bunt down the 3rd base line and was able to reach. He was able to swipe 2nd base for his 21st stolen base of the year to reach scoring position. With 2 outs, James Tibbs III tried checking his swing on a 2 strike pitch but ended up making contact with the ball. The Hops 3rd baseman, Kevin Sim, was playing in a shift closer to shortstop. The ball rolled down the 3rd base line as Sim's wasn't able to get to it in time. Tibbs was able to get into 2nd on the play and Bandura scored easily to give Eugene the 1-0 lead.

That lone run proved to be the only run needed as Eugene defeated the Hops by a final of 1-0.

Dylan Carmouche was elite in his start tonight. He pitched 6 innings and allowed just 3 hits while not surrendering a single walk or run. He also fanned 6 batters. Austin Strickland took over in the 7th inning and threw 2 scoreless innings. He didn't allow a single hit or run and struck out 1 batter to keep the lead to 1 run.

Eugene will either be in a tie for 1st place or a game out of 1st place with only 6 games left remaining in the half. While Eugene doesn't control its own destiny the rest of the way, with each and every win they continue to give themselves a better opportunity to win the 1st half.

The Emeralds will take on the Hops tomorrow night for game 4 of the series. Josh Bostick will be on the mound for the Emeralds with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







