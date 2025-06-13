AquaSox Pitching Cold Thursday Night

June 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Michael Arroyo of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Although they held a first-inning lead, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 11-4 in front of 1,196 fans at Funko Field on Thursday night.

Michael Arroyo powered the AquaSox to a two-run lead in the bottom of the first inning, smacking a 373-foot home run to center field for his 12th long ball of the season. After Arroyo's homer, Luis Suisbel hit his first triple of the season, grounding a ball to the right field corner.

The Dust Devils knotted the game 2-2 in the top of the third as four consecutive batters reached base. After Adrian Placencia walked and Ben Gobbel doubled, Ryan Nicholson and Matt Coutney hit consecutive RBI singles to tie the game. Everett attempted to rally in the bottom half of the frame as Colt Emerson and Arroyo singled, but Tri-City starting pitcher Ryan Johnson escaped the jam.

Gobbel broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning, blasting a grand slam to left field to give the Dust Devils a 6-2 lead. Tri-City added their seventh run as Anthony Scull hit an RBI single. The grand slam concluded AquaSox starting pitcher Ashton Izzi's outing as he exited after 3.1 innings. Izzi struck out five and gave up five hits.

Matt Coutney extended the Dust Devils' lead to seven, crushing a two-run home run to right center field. Scull doubled, and Randy De Jesus doubled him home to set Tri-City ahead 10-2. Capri Ortiz continued the scoring efforts, knocking an RBI double of his own to conclude the inning's offensive outburst.

The AquaSox attempted a late-game rally in the bottom of the eighth, placing runners on the corners with zero outs. With two outs, Suisbel hit into an RBI groundout. In the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Donofrio hit a 404-foot solo home run to score the night's final run as the AquaSox fell 11-4.

Throwing the last two innings for Everett were right-handers Shaddon Peavyhouse and Jordan Jackson, who combined to allow zero runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 2 5 0 0 4 0 0 11 14 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 7 0

WIN: Ryan Johnson (1-2) LOSS: Ashton Izzi (1-3)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Johnson (5.0), Gaston (2.0), Gieg (1.0), Phillips (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Izzi (3.1), Tellache (1.2), Wainscott (2.0), Peavyhouse (1.0), Jackson (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Gobbel (8), Coutney (6)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Arroyo (12), Donofrio (2)

ATTENDANCE: 1,196

TIME: 2 Hours, 44 Minutes

