Hillsboro Shut out in Fourth Straight Loss

June 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops were shut out 1-0 by the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, marking their fourth straight loss. With the defeat, the Hops now sit 1.5 games out of first place in the standings, trailing Everett and Vancouver, who are tied at the top, and the second-place Emeralds, who sit just half a game back. Daniel Eagen faced Carmouche in the matchup.

The Emeralds took control of the game, scoring their first run in the first inning. Scott Bandura bunted for a base hit, stole second, and was driven in by James Tibbs III as he doubled to left field.

Eagen did what Eagen does, throwing 6.1 innings of quality ball. He struck out eight, gave up five hits, and only allowed the one earned run that came in the first. He was eventually charged with the loss despite his efforts.

Ricardo Yan took over with one out in the seventh, taking over with a runner on first. Yan quickly picked off the baserunner to give himself a clean slate.

Eugene starter Carmouche went one out short of Eagen, pitching six strong. He allowed only three hits and struck out six. Austin Strickland took the ball over in the seventh with one runner on first. A fielder's choice got one out and the next batter grounded into a double play to end the inning and keep the momentum going for the Emeralds. Strickland pitched two innings, striking out one and walking one. Dylan Hecht entered the game in the bottom of the ninth, striking out two and effectively closing the door on the Hops.

Slade Caldwell, Cristofer Torin, and Jean Walters accounted for the Hops' only hits of the night, all of which were singles. The team went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left two on base.

For Eugene, Bandura, Tibbs III, and Charlie Szykowny all hit doubles in the game.

