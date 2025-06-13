Crooked Numbers Carry C's to Seventh Straight Victory

June 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - An early deficit did not phase the Canadians in their seventh consecutive win, a 10-6 triumph over the Spokane Indians [COL] Thursday night at The Nat.

Spokane got to C's starter Gage Stanifer for three runs on four hits and two walks to open the game, but the C's offence immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Victor Arias led off with a double then raced home to score on a two-error play by the Indians. Two walks loaded the bases before Nick Goodwin lofted a sacrifice fly that made it 3-2. A walk reloaded the bases, which set up another free pass - this time for Carter Cunningham - to force home the tying run.

After a pitching change, Hayden Gilliland - the ninth batter of the inning - laced a two-RBI single into centre to put Vancouver in front for good.

Stanifer settled down after the first, retiring seven consecutive batters before a lead-off single in the fourth. He stranded that man on base with three straight strikeouts for a career-high 10. His final line: 4.0 IP / 5 H / 3 R / 2 BB / 10 K.

A five-run third proved to be the difference. With the bases loaded and one out, Gilliland cashed in again with a run-scoring single. Another Spokane error let another run score - the eventual game-winning run - then Sean Keys drove in three with a double to make it 10-3.

Edinson Batista (W, 3-1) took over for Stanifer to start the fifth and went two scoreless frames before Julio Ortiz and Kai Peterson handled the rest of the way. The Indians managed to plate a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth, but it was too little, too late in Vancouver's 10-6 win.

Eight of nine starters contributed on offence, seven reached base and four had a hit. Keys and Gilliland led the way with two hits apiece, and Je'Von Ward joined them in reaching base three times.

With the win, the Canadians improve to 32-28 and take sole possession of first place in the Northwest League standings. Six first half games remain, with the winner of the first half clinching home field advantage in the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series. The C's are now 15-2 in their last 17 games since losing eight in a row and have outscored opponents 129-54 during this recent stretch.

Chris McElvain takes the ball Friday afternoon looking to lead the C's to their third straight series win. He'll be opposed by Spokane's Alberto Pacheco. First pitch for another FortisBC 'Nooner is set for 1:05 p.m.







