Nimmala Homers, C's Win Sixth Straight to Stay in First

June 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A go-ahead three-run home run from top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala keyed the sixth consecutive win for the Canadians, an 8-4 triumph over the Spokane Indians [COL] Wednesday night at The Nat.

With the C's down 2-1 after Spokane plated a pair in the top of the third, Nimmala's big fly came in the home half of the inning. Nick Goodwin walked and Victor Arias doubled set the table for the 19-year-old, who lofted an arcing drive into the visitor's bullpen to put the Canadians in front for good. It was his team-high tenth homer of the season and his first since May 22 in Eugene, ending his longest stretch of games without a long ball this year.

Jackson Hornung followed Nimmala's shot with an infield hit, Cutter Coffey doubled and Sean Keys delivered a sacrifice fly that proved to by the eventual game-winning run to put Vancouver ahead 5-2.

Spokane would scratch another score across in the fourth before the C's plated two insurance runs in the bottom of that inning. Goodwin led off with his second walk, Arias singled and Hornung reached on a two-out catcher's interference to load the bases. Coffey served a two-RBI single into left field to bring home a pair and increase the Vancouver lead to four.

It was Coffey at bat again to start the seventh, and his third hit of the game put a man on base for Eddie Micheletti's two-out RBI double off the right field wall to pad the C's advantage.

With the offence taking care of business, the pitching staff backed up the bats. Relievers Pat Gallagher and Yondrei Rojas combined on 4.2 scoreless innings in which they scattered three hits, a walk and eight Ks.

They kept the Canadians in front until the ninth, when Spokane started the inning with a solo homer to make it 8-4 then managed to bring the tying run to the plate with two away. Chay Yeager (S, 2) came on and needed just two pitches to get the final out and secure an 8-4 win.

All nine starters contributing something at the plate, eight reached base and six had a hit. Arias and Coffey finished with three hits apiece while the latter joined Nimmala in a multi-RBI effort.

With the win, Everett's win and Hillsboro's loss, the C's are now tied with the AquaSox for first place in the Northwest League first half standings at 31-28. Seven games remain in the first half. The Canadians have won six in a row for the first time this year, their longest winning streak since tying a franchise record with nine consecutive wins June 21-30, 2024. Coincidentally, that was also the last time the C's won 14 of 16 like they have over the last three weeks.

Vancouver sends right-hander Gage Stanifer to the mound Thursday night for his first career High-A start. He'll be opposed by Spokane righty Braxton Hyde. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Sports Live and Sportsnet 650.







