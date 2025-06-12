Hops Fall out of First Place with 7-2 Loss to Eugene

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops were in a three-way tie for first place entering Wednesday night's game at Hillsboro Ballpark against Eugene with nine games remaining in the NWL first half. Eugene would score seven unanswered runs en route to a 7-2 victory in game two of the series to push the Hops out of the top spot. For the first time since the third game of the season, the Hops are no longer in first place. James Tibbs III and Charlie Szykowny each had two-hit games in the Emeralds' win. Casey Anderson pitched 6.2 strong innings for Hillsboro, but the Hops couldn't get the bats going against Shane Rademacher who threw seven one-run innings for Eugene.

It was a strong pitching matchup between Anderson and Rademacher as they matched each other out for out through the sixth inning. Anderson completed 6.2 innings and threw just 70 pitches, while Rademacher would only need 79 to complete seven.

The Hops did score first on back-to-back hits by Ryan Waldschmidt and Ben McLaughlin in the first, but they wouldn't score again until the ninth inning. Eugene tied the game in the third inning on Cole Foster's third home run of the season and then took the lead in the fifth when Foster drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. Eugene led 2-1 when the Hops turned it over to their bullpen.

The bullpen struggles continued for Hillsboro who allowed three in the eighth and two in the ninth, as the Emeralds put the game away. Luke Shliger had a bases clearing double that scored three runs off Carlos Rey in the eighth and then singles by Davidson and Cox in the ninth added to their lead.

Rademacher was lights out after the first inning run, as he pitched scoreless innings over the next six frames without walking a batter. Slade Caldwell just missed his first High-A home run, settling for his first High-A double in the fifth, but was stranded on base to end the inning.

The first three batters of the ninth inning reached base for the Hops, but trailing 7-1 they would only get a run on a Jean Walters RBI single. Eugene got a game-ending GIDP off the bat of Anderdson Rojas to seal the win.

Hillsboro is now a game behind first place in the standings with just eight games to play before a first half champion is crowned.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







