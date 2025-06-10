Diamondbacks' #2 Prospect Slade Caldwell Joins Hillsboro Hops Roster

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that 2024 first-round pick Slade Caldwell has been promoted to High-A Hillsboro. Caldwell joins Ryan Waldschmidt and Druw Jones in the Hops' outfield, all three who are former first-round picks. According to MLB.com, Caldwell is the Arizona Diamondbacks' #2 prospect.

The 29th overall pick in last year's MLB draft was hitting .294/.460/.454 for the Visalia Rawhide at the time of his promotion. The 18-year-old also led the California League with a .460 on-base percentage, while hitting three home runs and stealing 13 bases.

Caldwell was both the 2023 and 2024 Gatorade High School player of the year for the state of Arkansas before being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2024 MLB draft. He will be the youngest position player in the Northwest League when he makes his Hillsboro debut on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The leftfielder will be batting second in the order and wearing #5 as the Hops start off a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds. Hillsboro has a one-game lead with nine games remaining in the first half of the Northwest League season.







