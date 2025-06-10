Two for Tuesday - First Game Starts at 5:00

June 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, June 10 - 5:05 First Pitch (Double Header)

SERIES OPENER:The Frogs are back in town for the fifth homestand of the 2025 season! We are facing off against our foes from Eastern Washington as we host the Tri-City Dust Devils at the friendly confines of Funko Field

OPPONENT PREVIEW: The 2025 Dust Devils roster features five of MLB.com's Top 25 Los Angeles Angles prospects: RHP Ryan Johnson (#7), RHP Chris Cortez (#8), C Justin Fores (#11), INF Capri Ortiz (#22) and RHP Ryan Costeiu (#25).

DOUBLEHEADER: The AquaSox will resume their rained out game against the Dust Devils from May 11 to kick off the night. The next game will begin 45 minutes later, the teams will play a seven-inning game to provide a full night of action on the diamond!

GAME #1 PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Nick Payero (1-4, 5.09 ERA)

GAME #2 PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Marcelo Perez (2-2, 2.49 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Calling all pups and pals! Bring your furry friends out to the ballpark for a PAWesome night as we host our first Bark at the Park of the 2025 season. Join us for special in-game activities and concourse action thanks to our friends at Sam's Cats & Dogs.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

ALL GATES: 4:00







