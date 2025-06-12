Strong Pitching Anchors AquaSox In 5-2 Win

June 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Taylor Dollard

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox pitcher Taylor Dollard(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Everett AquaSox pitching excelled, holding the Tri-City Dust Devils to only two base hits as the Frogs secured a 5-2 victory Wednesday night in front of 1,994 fans at Funko Field.

Ryan Nicholson drilled a two-run homer to center field to give Tri-City an early 2-0 lead for the only offense they would produce.

Everett rallied to take the lead during the bottom of the third inning, taking a one-run lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Lazaro Montes knocked a two-run single to score the tying run, and Luis Suisbel picked up an RBI single through the right side of the infield to give the Sox a 3-2 lead.

Keeping the Frogs' lead intact was right-hander Taylor Dollard, who was freshly activated prior to the game as he continues to work his way back from a torn labrum suffered in 2023. Making his first AquaSox appearance since 2021, Dollard threw 2.1 shutout innings, allowing zero hits while striking out two and walking one.

Following Dollard's outing on the mound was right-hander Elijah Dale, who threw 1.2 shutout innings. Just as Dollard did, Dale struck out two, walked one, and allowed zero hits. Dale also lowered his earned run average to 2.73.

Everett picked up two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Charlie Pagliarini and Michael Arroyo both went deep. Pagliarini has homered in consecutive games, raising his home run total this season to eight. Arroyo's long ball was his 11th - the second-most of any Frog this season.

Closing out the AquaSox victory was righty Gabriel Sosa, who threw a shutout top of the ninth inning while earning his sixth save. He struck out two, walked none, and allowed no hits. Sosa has the third most saves in the Northwest League this season.

Dollard ended up achieving the pitching win for his first win since September 9, 2022, when the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 -- 5 5 0

WIN: Taylor Dollard (1-0) LOSS: Chris Cortez (1-2) SAVE: Gabriel Sosa (6)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Chris Cortez (5.0), Leonard Garcia (2.0), AJ Block (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Jurrangelo Cijntje (3.0), Taylor Dollard (2.1), Elijah Dale (1.2), Ben Hernandez (1.0), Gabriel Sosa (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Ryan Nicholson (10)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Charlie Pagliarini (8), Michael Arroyo (11)

ATTENDANCE: 1,994

TIME: 2 Hours, 5 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Did you know that this is the 30th year that the AquaSox have been an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners? Let's throw it back to 1990's concession prices on Throwback Thursday! Make sure to join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate the good old days. Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.