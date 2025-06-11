Stephen Shoves, C's Win Fifth Straight to Grab Share of First

VANCOUVER, BC - MLB Pipeline's #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen turned in his second consecutive quality start and the prolific production of the Canadians offense continued Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Spokane Indians [COL]. The win hands the C's into a share of first place in the Northwest League standings with eight games remaining in the first half.

Stephen (W, 2-0) set the tone early when he stranded two singles and a walk on base in the first before facing one batter over the minimum in the next two innings. That kept the game scoreless until Carter Cunningham walloped a lead-off homer in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0 C's

After a 1-2-3 fourth for Spokane and another pair of runners stranded by Stephen in the fifth, Vancouver used a two-out, two-run shot from Sean Keys - his first hit since May 31 - to go in front 3-0. That swing proved to be the eventual game winner.

The first two Indians of the sixth reached base, but Stephen locked in and retired the next three hitters to wrap up his outing. His line: 6.0 IP / 0 R / 6 H / 2 BB / 9 K.

Aaron Parker led off the home half of the sixth with a single and was joined on base by Eddie Micheletti, who walked. They both raced home on a Victor Arias triple that put the Canadians in front 5-0.

Following Stephen's departure, JJ Sanchez worked the seventh and the eighth. The lefty put up a zero in his first frame before surrendering a solo homer in the next, Spokane's lone score of the night. Irv Carter set down the side in order in the ninth to secure the win.

Power production continued for the C's, who have now hit 16 home runs in their last seven games. Seven of nine starters reached base and five had a hit. Arias and Parker paced the lineup with two hits apiece. With the win and other action in the league tonight, the Canadians are now in a three-way tie for first place after winning their season-high fifth game in a row and 13th of the last 15 games.

The C's share the top spot with Hillsboro [AZ] and Everett [SEA], while Spokane and Eugene [SF] sit one game back. Tri-City [LAA] is four games out of first. Vancouver was in sixth place and eight games back of first when they started their current hot streak on May 24.

Jackson Wentworth takes the ball Wednesday night opposite #25 Rockies prospect Michael Prosecky. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







