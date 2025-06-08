Seven-Run Seventh Buoys C's to Sunday Victory

June 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The good times continued for the Canadians Sunday, this time thanks to a seven-run seventh that helped put them over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] 11-6 at Gesa Stadium to win their fifth game of the week and 12th in their last 14.

Trailing 5-3 after six, a pair of lead-off walks got the rally started. Arjun Nimmala cashed in with an RBI double to cut the deficit to one. Vancouver benefitted from three consecutive free passes - including two with the bases loaded - to go in front 6-5 before Nick Goodwin belted a grand slam to complete the seven-run frame. It was his fifth homer of the series and the second slam by a Canadian this year.

Tri-City got a run back in the bottom of the stanza, but the C's plated another run on an Aaron Parker single in the ninth to go up 11-6 before Jonathan Todd got the last three outs in the ninth to secure the win.

The Dust Devils started the scoring with a run in the first and two in the second, though their lead didn't last past the third. A three-spot for Vancouver in that inning featured a solo shot from Carter Cunningham, a walk, a two-out RBI double off the bat of Cutter Coffey and a game-tying single courtesy of Jackson Hornung. The game stayed tied until the Angels affiliate used a two-run homer in the sixth to lead 5-3.

All nine starters reach base and eight had a hit. Goodwin's monster week wrapped up as follows: 9-for-21 with five homers, five runs scored, 12 RBI, 24 total bases and a walk. Hornung and Parker joined him in a multi-hit effort this afternoon. Pat Gallagher, Chay Yeager (H, 2) and Todd all logged scoreless relief appearances.

With the win, the C's improve to 29-28 and are now just one game back of first place in the Northwest League standings with nine games remaining in the first half. They've won eight of their last nine and have taken the series in consecutive weeks for the first time this year.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians welcome Spokane [COL] on Tuesday for their first visit to The Nat this year. Both teams are tied for second place in the NWL. #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen will take the ball as part of Dog Day of Summer, with gates at 6 p.m. and first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Catch the action across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.