Emeralds Shut out Everett in Series Finale

June 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds took the series finale by a finale score of 8-0. It was the 2nd time the Ems have shut out Everett this year and their 4th overall. Eugene is now 28-29 on the season and will be no worse than 3 games out of a playoff spot with only 9 games left in the 1st half.

The Emeralds jumped on Everett early tonight in the 2nd inning. James Tibbs III ripped a double to start the inning and just a few batters later Onil Perez crushed his 2nd home run of the season for the first 2 runs of the night. The ball had an exit velocity of 99 mph and traveled 383 feet.

The inning didn't stop there for the Ems. Dayson Croes singled and the very next batter, Jack Payton, also hit his 2nd home run of the year to give Eugene the 4-0 lead. Payton hit an absolute no doubter as the ball had a 105 mph exit velocity and traveled 405 feet.

Eugene put up a 3 spot in the 5th inning to continue adding onto their total. Dayson Croes doubled and Jack Payton hit him home with a double. It was the 3rd RBI of the night for the Ems 1st baseman. A few batters later Scott Bandura ripped an RBI single to score Payton and Jonah Cox doubled to bring home Cox to give the Ems a 7-0 lead after 5 innings.

Eugene added on another run in the bottom of the 6th. James Tibbs III led off the inning with a walk and Justin Wishkoski tallied his 2nd hit of the night to put runners at the corners. Onil Perez ripped a single out to left field to score Tibbs and give the Ems an 8-0 lead. It was the 2nd hit of the game for Perez and his 3rd RBI of the ballgame.

Cesar Perdomo was dominant in his start tonight as he picked up his 4th win of the season. He pitched 5 innings and allowed only 3 hits and 9 strikeouts while not surrendering a single run. Austin Strickland pitched the 6th inning and didn't give up a hit and struck out 2 batters. Liam Simon threw a hitless 7th inning and struck out 2 batters. Tyler Vogel pitched the final two innings in today's game and allowed just 1 hit and no runs while striking out 2.

It was a great bounce back for this Ems team as they continue to stick around in the 1st half title hunt. They'll have to use this win as a launch pad heading into next weeks series.

Eugene will have a day off tomorrow before heading up north a few hours to take on the Hillsboro Hops. The 6-game road series will start on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







