Everett Clinches Series Victory with Game 5 Win

June 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 5 to Everett by a final score of 6-4. Eugene is now 27-29 on the season.

Everett jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Luis Suisbel led off the inning with a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning. The next batter, Tai Peete, hit a home run to give Everett back-to-back home runs for the 2nd time this week. Carson Jones doubled with 2 outs and Charlie Pagliarini hit him home on a single. Colt Emerson followed it up with an RBI-Triple to complete the 4 run 2nd inning for Everett.

In the 3rd inning Everett added onto their total as Tai Peete hit his 2nd home run of the game to give Everett a 5-0 lead after 3 innings.

Eugene was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the 4th inning. Bo Davidson crushed his 7th home run of the year to right center field. The ball traveled 387 feet and had an exit velocity of 105 mph. James Tibbs III followed it up with a home run of his own that had a 112 mph exit velocity and traveled 410 feet. Tibbs is now up to 12 home runs this season and it was his 10th since the start of May. It was great to see the Emeralds bats produce as they had cut the lead to 3 runs after the first 4 innings.

Eugene pushed home their 3rd run of the night in the 7th inning. Everett loaded up the bases on a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. Bo Davidson drew a 2 out walk with the bases loaded to bring home Zane Zielinski. Eugene couldn't add onto the total as they took a 5-3 deficit into the final two innings.

Charlie Pagliarini led off the 9th inning with a solo home run to give Everett a 6-3 lead. It was a 4-hit night for Pagliarini.

The Emeralds pushed home a run on a 2-out RBI-Double from Bo Davidson in the bottom of the 9th inning but it proved to be too little too late as the Emeralds dropped game 5 to Everett by a final score of 6-4. Everett has now clinched a series victory over the Emeralds.

The Emeralds will close out the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound for Eugene.

