C's Homer Their Way to Series Win

June 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians matched a single-game season high with four home runs in a 7-4 triumph over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, their fourth win of the series and 11th in their last 13 games.

Victor Arias started the barrage with a lead-off homer in the top of the first, his second such bomb of the week and Vancouver's league-best fifth of the year. That lead didn't last long; Tri-City used a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Chris McElvain got the start as he returned from the Injured List for his first non-rehab game action since last June. The righty would allow two more runs (one earned) in the second that gave the Dust Devils a 3-1 advantage. Aaron Munson (W, 1-2) came on and got the last out in the second to keep the C's behind by two.

A four-run third put the Canadians in front for good. Singles from Eddie Micheletti and Carter Cunningham then a one-out walk by Je'Von Ward loaded the bases for Aaron Parker, whose sacrifice fly made it 3-2. Up stepped Cutter Coffey, who worked the count full before unleashing a mammoth shot over the scoreboard and onto the soccer fields to put Vancouver ahead 5-3. It was his second consecutive game with a three-run bomb and his fifth jack of the year.

The score stayed 5-3 for the middle innings thanks to terrific relief work from Munson and Yondrei Rojas. The former went 2.1 frames with one hit, no walks and four Ks before the latter was perfect in a pair of innings. Julio Ortiz put up a zero in the seventh, but the Dust Devils got to him in the eighth when a one out walk followed by a double bounced him from the game. On came Bo Bonds (S, 4), who induced a run-scoring groundout then struck out the next batter to strand the tying run at third and preserve a one-run lead.

Two big insurance runs came in the top of the ninth courtesy of a familiar duo. Nick Goodwin took his former college teammate Dylan Phillips deep to start the inning then Micheletti clubbed a no-doubter in the next at-bat for two quick scores that increased the Vancouver lead to three. It was the second consecutive day those two hit back-to-back homers and the third time the Canadians have done it this year; all three have come here in Pasco and Goodwin has hit one of the home runs in each of those three instances.

Bonds went back out for the ninth and managed to work around a lead-off walk and two-out double to keep the Dust Devils from scoring and secure the 7-4 win.

All nine starters contributed something on offense, eight reached base and seven had a hit. Arias, Goodwin and MIcheletti all had two knocks apiece and Coffey's three RBI were the most by a C's hitter tonight.

With the win, the Canadians are now 28-28 and two games back of first place with 10 games to play in the first half. It's the first time they've been .500 or better since May 1, when they fell to 12-12 on the year. They have won consecutive series for the first time in 2025.

MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez takes the ball in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.