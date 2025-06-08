Indians Stun Hops, 9-8, on Walk-Off Balk in 9th

June 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Indians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth-including a walk-off balk-as they stunned the Hops, 9-8, in front of 2,842 fans at Avista Stadium for Ballpark Bugs 'N Stadium Snakes Day Game presented by BNSF Railways. The win moved the Indians (29-28) within one game of the Hops (30-27) for the top spot in the Northwest League with nine games remaining in the first half.

TOP PERFORMERS

Charlie Condon (3-for-4, BB, 3 R), Aidan Longwell (3-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI), and Braylen Wimmer (3-for-4, HBP, 2 R, RBI) all reached base four times for the Indians in the win.

Bryson Hammer (1-0) tossed a pair of scoreless innings to pick up his first win of the seaosn.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Indians hit the road tomorrow for a critical six-game set against the Vancouver Canadians. The series opener is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m with Lebarron Johnson Jr. set to start for Spokane. Fans can follow along with all the action on 103.5 The Game.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-9), Redband (4-3), Operation Fly Together (1-4), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (11-11), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 17th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi: Arrive early for this one! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander.







