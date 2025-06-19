Everett AquaSox Power Past Spokane Indians 9-3

June 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: Freuddy Batista and Lazaro Montes homered to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 9-3 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium.

Batista hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Hunter Omlid and a solo blast in the sixth off Hunter Mann, finishing with three RBIs. Montes added a three-run homer in the fifth, also off Omlid, as part of a four-run inning that broke the game open.

Everett struck first in the fourth when Montes walked and scored on Batista's sixth homer of the season. The AquaSox surged ahead in the fifth, with Josh Caron's solo homer, followed by Montes' league-leading 15th of the year, driving in Charlie Pagliarini and Colt Emerson.

Emerson, who went 4-for-5 with a double and a ninth-inning homer, scored twice and drove in a run. Michael Arroyo doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Suisbel in the seventh, pushing Everett's lead to 8-0.

Spokane got on the board in the seventh when Andy Perez doubled and scored on a balk by Nico Tellache. The Indians added two runs in the ninth on Charlie Condon's solo homer and Perez's RBI single, scoring Cole Messina, who doubled.

Tellache (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run on one hit over five innings, striking out three. AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard, in his second outing since coming off the injured list, opened the game with three shutout innings. Omlid (6-2) took the loss, giving up six runs on four hits, including three homers, in two innings.

Perez led Spokane with three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Condon's third homer of the season provided a highlight for the home crowd of 3,282.

With the win, the AquaSox are tied for first place in the Northwest League with Vancouver. With one game to go in the first half the AquaSox hold the tiebreaker with the Canadians. Accordingly, the AquaSox will win the first half and qualify for the postseason with either a win of their own in Spokane or a Vancouver loss in Eugene on Thursday.

Make sure to tune in tomorrow as the AquaSox will battle for a spot in the 2025 Northwest League Championship!







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.