AquaSox Outslug Indians in 8-3 Win

June 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

On King Carl Night at the ballpark, it was only fitting that the AquaSox and Indians exchanged haymakers at the plate. The two teams combined for six home runs - four from Everett and two from Spokane - as the visitors emerged triumphant in front of 3,107 fans at Avista Stadium. The win clinched a first half title for the AquaSox (37-29), who won their last six games to claim a tie-breaker over the Vancouver Canadians (37-29) based on a 7-5 advantage in head-to-head games.

Aidan Longwell finished 2-for-4 with his team-leading 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot down the right field line in the third inning. The former Kent State standout is now hitting .386 (17-for-44) with seven doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.131 OPS in the month of June.

Darius Perry clubbed his first home run of the season while Jared Thomas finished 3-for-4 in the loss.

