Bats Come Alive as C's Wallop Indians 10-1

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians carried over their momentum from Thursday's win to clobber the Indians 10-1 and even the series at two games apiece. The game was tied at one after four innings, but the C's offense would score nine runs over the next three innings to earn the blowout victory.

Vancouver scored first for the fourth time this week, with Adrian Pinto scoring from second on a ball that was misplayed on the infield in the opening stanza. The C's would hold that 1-0 lead until the 4th, when the Indians tied it up after a single and two errors - both by pitcher Grant Rogers - allowed a run to score.

The bats came alive for the Canadians in the 5th inning, with Sean Keys blasting a two-run home run - his fourth of the season - to give the C's the lead for good. They added a run in the 6th inning on an RBI triple by Aaron Parker that made it 4-1.

The game was put out of reach in the 7th inning as Vancouver scored six runs on five hits while sending all nine men to the plate. Eddie Micheletti hit an opposite field home run - his second of the season - and Aaron Parker collected his third hit of the game with a three-run home run - his third - to make it 10-1.

Rogers (W, 3) had another excellent start, completing five innings while allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out a season-high seven batters. The only run he gave up was unearned, lowering his ERA to 1.54. Pat Gallagher and Edinson Batista followed Rogers with two scoreless innings apiece. They combined to allow four hits and no walks while striking out three.

With the victory, Vancouver moves to 15-16 on the season while evening the week-long series at two heading into the final two games this weekend. Jackson Wentworth gets the ball for the C's on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Vancouver Canadians baseball can be listened to all week long on the Sportsnet 650 alt stream.







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.