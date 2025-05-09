18 Hits, Grand Slam Power AquaSox To 16-2 Win

May 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Powered by a grand slam by Carson Jones and two home runs from Jonny Farmelo, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 16-2 at Funko Field on Friday afternoon in front of 2,212 fans.

After pitcher Ryan Hawks tossed a scoreless top of the first inning, the AquaSox offense immediately got to work. Leading off, Farmelo blasted a 371-foot solo home run down the right field line. The long ball was the first at Funko Field for Farmelo. Continuing the scoring charge was Jones, who hit a grand slam to center field to set the Frogs ahead 5-0 after the first.

Tri-City scored their first run in the top of the third as Arol Vera homered, but Everett answered back in the bottom of the third by scoring seven runs. The hit parade began with Freuddy Batista's double, followed by a Tai Peete two-run triple. One batter later, Jones scored Peete by hitting an RBI double, and Jones ultimately scored as Anthony Donofrio hit into an RBI groundout.

Everett continued to power their way ahead as Farmelo, the Seattle Mariners No. 6 prospect, hit his second home run of the afternoon over the right center field wall. Emerson walked to continue the rally, leading to consecutive RBI doubles from Michael Arroyo and Luis Suisbel to set the AquaSox ahead 12-1 at the end of three innings.

The AquaSox added onto the lead in the bottom of the fifth, adding two more runs to make it 14-1. Emerson and Arroyo singled, allowing Batista to softly line a two-run single to right center field.

Hawks concluded his brilliant outing after six innings. The right-handed alumni from the University of Louisville allowed four base hits, tying his season low, while striking out a season-high six batters. He also walked zero Dust Devils. Relieving Hawks was right-hander Jesse Wainscott, who threw one scoreless inning and struck out one batter.

Locking down the final two innings of the game for the AquaSox were right-handers Brock Moore and Gabriel Sosa. Tri-City added a final run during the top of the eighth, but it was to no avail as the AquaSox secured their 16-2 victory at sunny Funko Field with the mountains shining bright.

Eight different AquaSox players had at least one hit, with six player having multiple hits. Farmelo had three extra base hits and scored three times.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 7 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 5 0 7 0 2 0 1 1 X 16 18 0

WIN: Ryan Hawks (2-2) LOSS: Austin Gordon (2-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ryan Hawks (6.0), Jesse Wainscott (1.0), Brock Moore (1.0), Gabriel Sosa (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Austin Gordon (2.2), Max Gieg (1.2), Sam Ryan (2.2), Peter Burns (1.0)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Jonny Farmelo (2,3), Carspm Jones (4)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Vera (2)

ATTENDANCE: 2,212

TIME: 2 hours, 48 minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Star Wars night! Join us for an evening of festivities including a meet-and-greet with Star Wars characters on the concourse, limited-edition Star Wars jerseys, and postgame fireworks presented by IBEW NECA. Additionally, our one-of-a-kind Star Wars jerseys are being auctioned off online only! Place your bids online before the auction ends Sunday night and own game-worn AquaSox history!







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.