Suisbel Hits 13th Homer in 9-4 Loss

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell 9-4 to the Eugene Emeralds in front of 1,688 fans Wednesday night at Funko Field.

Pressure was applied to the basepaths early on when Eugene loaded the bases in the top of the first inning. AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard strongly worked around the jam, though, escaping unscathed. He ultimately allowed no runs across his first two innings pitched.

Eugene cleared the fences twice during the top of the third inning to score the game's first runs. Jack Payton and Charlie Szykowny each hammered solo runs, powering the Emeralds to the lead. Dollard exited at the inning's conclusion, striking out two during his outing.

The Emeralds added another run in the top of the fifth, extending their lead 3-0. With two outs, Zane Zielinski, allowing Dayson Croes to knock an RBI single to center field. Eugene scored their fourth run an inning later as Payton hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

Luis Suisbel cut the Emeralds' lead in half during the bottom of the sixth inning. After Freuddy Batista singled, Suisbel launched a 372-foot home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch in right field. Suisbel's long ball was his 13th this year and it raised his RBI total to 40.

Eugene retook a four-run lead in the top of the seventh. Croes walked, positioning Luke Shliger for a two-run home run. Shliger delivered, hitting a towering fly ball over the right field wall to make the score 6-2 in favor of the Emeralds.

Everett threatened in the bottom half of the frame as Milkar Perez lined an opposite-field double and Carson Jones walked. Charlie Pagliarini and Tai Peete capitalized on the opportunity, hitting consecutive RBI singles through the right side of the infield to cut Eugene's lead down to two.

The Emeralds put the game out of reach for good in the top of the ninth inning, plating three more runs to extend their lead 9-4. Eugene finished the game with 16 total hits, securing victory in game two of the six-game series.

WIN: Josh Bostick (3-3) LOSS: Taylor Dollard (1-1) SAVE: Austin Strickland (1)

EUGENE PITCHING: Bostick (5.2), Simon (1.0), Strickland (2.1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard(3.0), Peavyhouse (3.0), Saathoff (1.0), Raeth (1.0) Dale (0.2), Perez (0.1)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Payton (5), Szykowny (7), Shliger (2)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Suisbel (13)

ATTENDANCE: 1,688

TIME: 2 Hours, 54 Minutes

