Hops Struggles Continue, Fall to Spokane 8-1

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops entered Wednesday night's game at Hillsboro Ballpark on their longest losing streak of the season. That streak would be extended at the hands of the Spokane Indians who put up five runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-1 win. The Hops have now lost their last eight games and have an 0-5 record to start the second half of the season.

Both starting pitchers Casey Anderson and Braxton Hyde breezed through the first four innings of the game. The waters got rough for Anderson in the fourth inning when he walked the Spokane eight and nine-hole hitters, both bringing in a run. Then Jared Thomas had a bunt single that scored a run, a throwing error on Anderdson Rojas that scored another and a wild pitch that scored the fifth run of the inning. Anderson threw 10 consecutive balls and was taken out of the game, giving way to Ricardo Yan.

Yan allowed a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly that gave Spokane a 6-0 advantage. Jackson Feltner responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning for Hillsboro, his seventh of the year onto the berm in left field, but that would be the only run that Hyde allowed. The right-hander pitched a season-high 4.1 innings while allowing just one run.

Spokane scored for the third straight inning in the sixth, scoring two runs on an EJ Andrews triple and a balk by Yan.

A bright spot out of the bullpen for the Hops was Dawson Brown who made his High-A and Hillsboro Hops debut in the ninth and pitched a one-two-three inning.

The Indians coasted to an 8-1 victory and have taken the first two games of this six-game series.

Game three of the series is tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.







