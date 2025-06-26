Emeralds Upcoming Homestand 7/1-7/3

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds will be hosting the Hillsboro Hops for a 3-game series starting on Tuesday, July 1st. The Emeralds are adding two final reading program dates for the Sluggo Home Run reading program. Vouchers can now be used on Tuesday, July 1st as well as Wednesday, July 2nd.

Tuesday 7/1: Mickey Mouse & Friends night. The team will take the field in special Mickey Mouse jerseys, auctioned off to benefit the Emeralds Community Fund. It is also a $10 burger and brew night presented by Carl's Jr.

Wednesday 7/2: Car giveaway presented by Kiefer Automotive. One lucky fan in attendance will take home a car. This giveaway is open to legal residents of Oregon who possess a valid Oregon Driver's License (ORDL) and proof of current vehicle insurance. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. To enter, individuals must complete a registration form at the Eugene Emeralds home game on July 2nd. Only one entry per person will be accepted. One winner will be randomly selected. It is also another Wild Weenie Wednesday featuring $2 hot dogs all night presented by Kiefer Mazda, KMTR, and Nathan's Hot Dogs.

Thursday 7/3: Red, White & BOOM! Presented by KMTR. Limited tickets are still available for the Emeralds series finale with a post-game fireworks show.

For all ticket needs you can call into the Emeralds Box office at 541-342-5367 or visit the website at: https://www.milb.com/eugene

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.