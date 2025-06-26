C's Comeback Bid Falls Short in Narrow Defeat

June 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Despite a tremendous start from Gage Stanifer, the Canadians dropped the second game of their weeklong series against the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) 5-4.

The C's got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning, using a Sean Keys single and Aaron Parker home run - his eighth - to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The lead would be short lived, as Tri-City used a two-out bases loaded single to tie the game at two in the top of the third inning.

Stanifer completed five innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and two earned runs, while striking out nine batters. He settled for a no-decision after departing the game with the score tied.

The game would remain tied until the sixth inning, when the Dust Devils once again scored a pair on a two-out bases loaded single to take the lead 4-2. Edinson Batista (L, 3) took the loss, although he did respond nicely with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

The Canadians would make things interesting in the later innings. After Tri-City extended their lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth, Eddie Micheletti hit a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the frame - his 11th of the season - to draw the C's back within two runs.

After Aaron Munson shut the door in the top of the ninth, Vancouver had a rally brewing in the bottom half. Cutter Coffey led things off with a walk, with Keys following with a single. Coffey scored on a one-out Je'Von Ward groundout, but Micheletti flew out to left field to end the game.

With the loss, the C's fall to 2-2 in the second half and 39-31 overall. They send Chris McElvain to the mound tomorrow night for game three of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







